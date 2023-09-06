How Big Business Uses Big Government to Rape You (And Why You Love It)

September 2, 2023





FROM 2016: You've probably heard all about Upton Sinclair's 1906 expose of the turn-of-the-century American meatpacking industry and the Chicago stockyards...but everything you've heard about it is wrong. The book wasn't an expose of the meatpackers, the legislation it inspired served to help the industry it sought to punish, and Sinclair himself hated the end result of his book, which aimed for the heart and hit the stomach by accident. Join us for this month's edition of the Film, Literature and the New World Order as we learn not to trust what's on the label of mainline history.