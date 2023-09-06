Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Big Business Uses Big Government to Rape You (And Why You Love It)
channel image
What is happening
9007 Subscribers
Shop now
16 views
Published 20 hours ago

September 2, 2023


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-jungle/

FROM 2016: You've probably heard all about Upton Sinclair's 1906 expose of the turn-of-the-century American meatpacking industry and the Chicago stockyards...but everything you've heard about it is wrong. The book wasn't an expose of the meatpackers, the legislation it inspired served to help the industry it sought to punish, and Sinclair himself hated the end result of his book, which aimed for the heart and hit the stomach by accident. Join us for this month's edition of the Film, Literature and the New World Order as we learn not to trust what's on the label of mainline history.

Keywords
fdafoodmeatgovernmentcorbettreportregulationpropertyfarmerliteratureamishthe corbett reportthe corbett report official lbry channelupton sinclaire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket