PRESIDENT PUTIN JUST ADDRESSED THE PEOPLE OF THE WEST WITH THE WHOLE TRUTH - LIKE IT OR NOT! ITS WHAT THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE WORLD BELIEVES IN 2023
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 21 hours ago

THE WEST SEEMS TO HAVE INDOCRINATED THE PEOPLES TO BELIEVING THEY WON - SORRY THE NAZI,S WON AND THEY ALL SEEM TO BE AGAINST ALL THE PEOPLES OF YOUR LANDS AS WELL AS PUTIN - ASK YOURSELF WHY WOULD WE FIGHT ALONG SIDE RUSSIA TO DEFEAT NAZIS ONLY TO BE FUNDING THEM NOW IN UKRAINE?

PUTIN IS CORRECT IN THE FACT ALL THESE COUNTRIES THAT SAID THEY HATE NAZIS WERE ACTUALLY RUN BY THEM! - AND STILL ARE TODAY! YOUR  PUPPET LEADERS ARE YOUR COMMON ENEMY NOT PUTIN, TIME TO USE YOUR COMMON SENSE!

