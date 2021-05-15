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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-15-2021 Open Letter To Colleges
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100 views • May 16, 2021
This letter needs to be sent out by all students and parents to all schools and colleges! Fausis NIAID has only injected 40 to 60% of its employees! Another great day of protests in London!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti2/status/1393577155519553542?s=09
https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1393587604394627075?s=09
https://aapsonline.org/open-letter-from-physicians-to-universities-reverse-covid-vaccine-mandates/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-40-to-50-percent-of-his-agencys-employees-are-not-vaccinated_3816287.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
Thumbnail Link:
https://aapsonline.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/students-campus-750x440.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti2/status/1393577155519553542?s=09
https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1393587604394627075?s=09
https://aapsonline.org/open-letter-from-physicians-to-universities-reverse-covid-vaccine-mandates/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-40-to-50-percent-of-his-agencys-employees-are-not-vaccinated_3816287.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
Thumbnail Link:
https://aapsonline.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/students-campus-750x440.jpg
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