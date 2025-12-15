GRACIOUS QUESTIONS ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-DEC 15 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus (God) Asks People (Like Us) Questions Like, "What Do You Want from Me?"--So That the Outward Problem Can Be Cleared So as to Get Down to What's Inside. Our Heavenly Father Wants for Us to Come and Dine: Tighter Fellowship to Allow One to Receive from Him What They Couldn't Before--to Get Past the Superficial and Go with God.