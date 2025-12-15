BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GRACIOUS QUESTIONS ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-DEC 15 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
108 followers
2 views • 1 day ago

Jesus (God) Asks People (Like Us) Questions Like, "What Do You Want from Me?"--So That the Outward Problem Can Be Cleared So as to Get Down to What's Inside. Our Heavenly Father Wants for Us to Come and Dine: Tighter Fellowship to Allow One to Receive from Him What They Couldn't Before--to Get Past the Superficial and Go with God.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
