© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA approved does NOT EQUAL SAFE
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
390 views • August 28, 2021
SOURCE:
WhatsHerFace
It finally happened, the FDA approved the covid-19 Pfizer vaccine. But before you start jumping for joy, let’s take a look at the story of another FDA approved drug, Rezulin. The tale of Rezulin’s rise and fall and its uncanny similarities to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.
WhatsHerFace
It finally happened, the FDA approved the covid-19 Pfizer vaccine. But before you start jumping for joy, let’s take a look at the story of another FDA approved drug, Rezulin. The tale of Rezulin’s rise and fall and its uncanny similarities to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.