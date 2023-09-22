Fluoride In Water: The TRUTH From A PhD In Chemistry



Learn the facts behind fluoride in water from Dr. Paul Connett. We discuss why is fluoride in water, if there is a safe level, the side effects of fluoride in water (Especially for pregnant women and children), and how to test for and remove it from drinking water. 🧪Related Fluoride Studies: ►(NTP Fluoridation Report) https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/whatwestudy/assessments/noncancer/ongoing/fluoride

(Benchmark Dose Analysis) https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/risa.13767

►(Prenatal Fluoride Exposure) https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/ehp655

►(Maternal Fluoride Exposure) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31424532/

►(Fluoride Action Network) https://fluoridealert.org/ 💦Fluoride Resources: ►Home Water Test Kits: https://freshnss.com/water-test-kits/ ►Best Reverse Osmosis Systems: https://freshnss.com/best-reverse-osmosis-drinking-water-system-reviews/

►Best Water Distillers: https://freshnss.com/best-water-disti... ►Water Remineralizaton Drops: https://bit.ly/449ow6E ►"The Case Against Fluoride": https://amzn.to/3XG6beV 🧾Show Notes: Intro 0:00 Background & History Of Fluoride 1:35 Effects Of Fluoride On IQ 25:16 Is There A Safe Level Of Fluoride 34:00 How To Test Remove Fluoride 48:55 Wrap Up 01:01:01