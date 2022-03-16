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ANARCHISM BY DEFINITION EXPLAINED
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65 views • March 16, 2022
Anarchism stands for liberation of the human mind from the dominion of religion; the liberation of the human body from the dominion of property; liberation from shackles and restraint of government. It stands for social order based on the free grouping of individuals. It [...] maintains that God, the State, and society are non-existent, that their promises are null and void, since they can be fulfilled only through man's subordination. Anarchy has -Agreed-Rules,just no Rulers...Anarchy is NOT Mayhem..Mayhem is chaos and thats what you have with your present Pretend Government..
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