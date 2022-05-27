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If a RULER HEARKEN to LIES ~ ALL HIS SERVANTS are WICKED Pt 1
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10 views • May 27, 2022
Do we Really Believe The Word of God ?
Proverbs 29:12 is Profoudly Clear for This Time We Live in.
False Witness and False brother Rg Stair Not only Hearkened unto Lies but Promoted Cunningly Devised Fables and Doctrines of Devils !!!
Ralph Always Proclamied the Scripture ~ " Obey Them/Him That Have Rule Over You"!
Also That He Was THE Ruler over God's People !!
The HIGHEST Spiritual Authority on EARTH !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
Proverbs 29:12 is Profoudly Clear for This Time We Live in.
False Witness and False brother Rg Stair Not only Hearkened unto Lies but Promoted Cunningly Devised Fables and Doctrines of Devils !!!
Ralph Always Proclamied the Scripture ~ " Obey Them/Him That Have Rule Over You"!
Also That He Was THE Ruler over God's People !!
The HIGHEST Spiritual Authority on EARTH !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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