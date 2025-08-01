Wind warning , you can turn up volume , If too much fast forward to 8 minutes plus but much better after 8 minutes .





Walk and Talk about Is It Too Late To Save England , Talking about the past in England ,So many towns/cities look like every other town/city , super markets blackmailing you to get your data .

Public services are really private companies , look up on Companies House and Dunn & Bradstreet. Is this country worth fighting for ?

The bad state of the current Health service , GP Surgeries , education which , dumbing down of society .





Real ID requirement for internal US Travel and entering Federal buildings from May 7th , Phrasing out of paper cheques in the US . Trump to build smart cities .

EU CBDC and digital ID's being released this year . UK digitalised BRP resident permit and ETA , EU EITAS so further digitalisation across the West .





High levels of immigration everywhere , even small towns are getting it . Out of control immigration replacing the local populations . Selective immigration , not fair allocation to other nationalities .





High levels of immigration in Ireland , Ipas centres

https://irelandisfull.com/map-7-01/





Kalergi Plan , DEI , destroying the USA/UK .





* I filmed this about 3 months ago and this was before I had a channel here on You Tube so I have this video on Bitchute , Rumble and Odysee .





