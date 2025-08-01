© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wind warning , you can turn up volume , If too much fast forward to 8 minutes plus but much better after 8 minutes .
Walk and Talk about Is It Too Late To Save England , Talking about the past in England ,So many towns/cities look like every other town/city , super markets blackmailing you to get your data .
Public services are really private companies , look up on Companies House and Dunn & Bradstreet. Is this country worth fighting for ?
The bad state of the current Health service , GP Surgeries , education which , dumbing down of society .
Real ID requirement for internal US Travel and entering Federal buildings from May 7th , Phrasing out of paper cheques in the US . Trump to build smart cities .
EU CBDC and digital ID's being released this year . UK digitalised BRP resident permit and ETA , EU EITAS so further digitalisation across the West .
High levels of immigration everywhere , even small towns are getting it . Out of control immigration replacing the local populations . Selective immigration , not fair allocation to other nationalities .
High levels of immigration in Ireland , Ipas centres
https://irelandisfull.com/map-7-01/
Kalergi Plan , DEI , destroying the USA/UK .
* I filmed this about 3 months ago and this was before I had a channel here on You Tube so I have this video on Bitchute , Rumble and Odysee .
