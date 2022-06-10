John Lear Interview - Moon's Atmosphere

Lear's friend Bruce Schwartz was curious about Lear's discussion about a civlization living on the moon. Bruce bought a 14-inch telescope and video taped the bridges, highways, industrials areas on the moon. This is Lear's interesting discussion on the subject, with interviewer Kevin Moore.

Entire Kevin Moore interview can be viewed at this link on bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/672HmX210Aqd/ Lear's moon pictures can be downloaded here:

https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread225616/pg1