Al Qaeda flags also in Amsterdam.
These are demonstrations authorized by the government
They know they have these Islamic Jihad flags, and they authorize them anyway. These are recognized symbols of banned terrorist groups in the European Union. Yet the police do nothing. Are the police intimidated and afraid? Are the politicians afraid?
