Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Al Qaeda flags also in Amsterdam.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2160 Subscribers
Shop now
27 views
Published 12 hours ago

Al Qaeda flags also in Amsterdam.

These are demonstrations authorized by the government

They know they have these Islamic Jihad flags, and they authorize them anyway. These are recognized symbols of banned terrorist groups in the European Union. Yet the police do nothing. Are the police intimidated and afraid? Are the politicians afraid?

Keywords
protestsretaliationworldwide demonstrationshamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket