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Doctor Pressured To Change Ivermectin Study & Hospital Ventilators Can Be Hacked To Kill People
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70 views • January 26, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Doctor changes Ivermectin study for money - https://rescue.substack.com/p/i-dont-know-how-you-sleep-at-night?ref_src=aimlessnews
Can ventilators be hacked, and is that why people are dying - https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/can-the-ventilators-in-hospitals-be-hacked-incredible-information-reveals-a-disturbing-truth/?ref_src=aimlessnews 16:28-18:30 & 19:14-19:37
Remdesivir is toxic - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-frightening-truth-about-remdesivir/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here we go, woman who looked at monkey is sick - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10438357/Truck-crash-involving-transportation-monkeys-lab-sparked-infection-fears.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
FDA takes another kickback from big pharma - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/25/without-notice-fda-revokes-monoclonal-antibody-treatments-for-covid-promote-difficult-to-find-pfizer-and-merck-pills-as-replacements/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What the Aimless News has been saying is reaching main stream - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-dr-peter-mccullough-urges-stand-genetic-vaccines-cause-body-produce-spike-proteins-brain-lung-heart-bone-marrow-reproductive-organs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Finally a judge that understands how laws work - https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-new-york-supreme-court-judge-strikes-down-democrat-governors-mask-mandate?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pushback and regret gaining momentum - https://www.dailyveracity.com/2022/01/23/shock-thousands-on-twitter-regret-getting-the-vaccine-side-effects-worse-than-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why do the Karens always look like this - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/insane-masked-karens-attack-unmasked-black-man-elevator-scream-black-lives-matter-repeatedly-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oklahoma backing currency with gold and silver - https://www.fxstreet.com/analysis/oklahoma-to-consider-holding-gold-and-silver-removing-income-taxes-202201211427?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bring it on soyboy libtards - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tiffany-cross-urges-liberals-to-pick-up-a-weapon-and-fight/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ukraine border, must protect...our border, not so much - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/178840-illegals-captured-released-border-december-nearly-2-million-invaders-year-biden-regime-worried-ukraines-border/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Russians are coming, again - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81621/anonymous-officials-claim-theres-an-evil-russian-plot-again-but-the-evidence-is-secret.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
See ya Neil, you dumb fuck - https://summit.news/2022/01/25/neil-youngs-attempt-to-pressure-spotify-to-censor-joe-rogan-fails-miserably/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dumb bint can't find charging station - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaahahaha-climate-change-activist-suffers-electric-car-calamity/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Global warming strikes Istanbul - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10438699/Greek-motorists-stranded-Istanbul-airport-closes-blizzard-hits-east-Mediterranean-countries.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Black Sheep - Another Sheep in the Mall - https://rumble.com/vsjns5-black-sheep-another-sheep-in-the-mall.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Doctor changes Ivermectin study for money - https://rescue.substack.com/p/i-dont-know-how-you-sleep-at-night?ref_src=aimlessnews
Can ventilators be hacked, and is that why people are dying - https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/can-the-ventilators-in-hospitals-be-hacked-incredible-information-reveals-a-disturbing-truth/?ref_src=aimlessnews 16:28-18:30 & 19:14-19:37
Remdesivir is toxic - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-frightening-truth-about-remdesivir/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here we go, woman who looked at monkey is sick - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10438357/Truck-crash-involving-transportation-monkeys-lab-sparked-infection-fears.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
FDA takes another kickback from big pharma - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/25/without-notice-fda-revokes-monoclonal-antibody-treatments-for-covid-promote-difficult-to-find-pfizer-and-merck-pills-as-replacements/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What the Aimless News has been saying is reaching main stream - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-dr-peter-mccullough-urges-stand-genetic-vaccines-cause-body-produce-spike-proteins-brain-lung-heart-bone-marrow-reproductive-organs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Finally a judge that understands how laws work - https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-new-york-supreme-court-judge-strikes-down-democrat-governors-mask-mandate?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pushback and regret gaining momentum - https://www.dailyveracity.com/2022/01/23/shock-thousands-on-twitter-regret-getting-the-vaccine-side-effects-worse-than-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why do the Karens always look like this - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/insane-masked-karens-attack-unmasked-black-man-elevator-scream-black-lives-matter-repeatedly-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oklahoma backing currency with gold and silver - https://www.fxstreet.com/analysis/oklahoma-to-consider-holding-gold-and-silver-removing-income-taxes-202201211427?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bring it on soyboy libtards - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tiffany-cross-urges-liberals-to-pick-up-a-weapon-and-fight/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ukraine border, must protect...our border, not so much - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/178840-illegals-captured-released-border-december-nearly-2-million-invaders-year-biden-regime-worried-ukraines-border/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Russians are coming, again - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81621/anonymous-officials-claim-theres-an-evil-russian-plot-again-but-the-evidence-is-secret.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
See ya Neil, you dumb fuck - https://summit.news/2022/01/25/neil-youngs-attempt-to-pressure-spotify-to-censor-joe-rogan-fails-miserably/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dumb bint can't find charging station - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaahahaha-climate-change-activist-suffers-electric-car-calamity/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Global warming strikes Istanbul - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10438699/Greek-motorists-stranded-Istanbul-airport-closes-blizzard-hits-east-Mediterranean-countries.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Black Sheep - Another Sheep in the Mall - https://rumble.com/vsjns5-black-sheep-another-sheep-in-the-mall.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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