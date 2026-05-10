US Southern Command continues to stir up trouble in the eastern Pacific & keeps local fishermen in fear

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The strikes won't end📝
U.S. Southern Command continues to stir up trouble in the eastern Pacific and keep local fishermen in fear.
This time, as a result of a "lethal kinetic strike," one alleged drug boat was destroyed and two men were killed. After the target was hit, one crew member managed to survive, and the Coast Guard was sent to search for him, as in previous cases.
📌Notably, just recently the Americans formalized their plans regarding cartels and smuggling routes on paper, even placing them above Middle Eastern terrorists in their new counter-terrorism strategy.
❗️Therefore, U.S. Armed Forces activities in this region will not end in the near future. And as the Iranian campaign winds down, it could even increase.