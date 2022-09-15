Trump: If Dems Try To Indict Me The American People Wouldn’t Stand For It

Pres. Donald Trump on the possibility of being indicted:
"I don't think the people of the United States would stand for it....you'd have problems in this country the likes of which we've never seen before... I don't think they'd stand for it...especially since they know I'm totally innocent."
