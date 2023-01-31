How To Re-Seal Concrete

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https://cretoseal.com/ ☔️ When sealed concrete starts to get warn out it's always best to re-seal the concrete before it gets too damaged. If it's too beat up the old sealer will have to be stripped off which is quite the process.
Here's a video I made showing how to properly reseal a stamped concrete entry and walkway. Enjoy!