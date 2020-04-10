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Constitutional Sheriffs Say Time to End the Martial Law Tyranny In the United States!
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68 views • April 10, 2020
by Dave Hodges on Thursday, April 9, 2020
Will Law Enforcement Continue Violotating the Constitution During the Present Constitution? That Is the $64 million dollar question!!!
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/time-end-martial-law-tyranny-united-states-time-get-back-work-say-constitutional-sheriffs
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
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Will Law Enforcement Continue Violotating the Constitution During the Present Constitution? That Is the $64 million dollar question!!!
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/time-end-martial-law-tyranny-united-states-time-get-back-work-say-constitutional-sheriffs
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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