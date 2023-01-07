Create New Account
Artificial intelligence , Drag Queens, Sperm Counts & mRNA Vaccines - David Icke on Phasing Out Human 1.0
ROSE/ICKE 8: BANNED 🚫 Watch Now at https://freedomplatform.tv 👉 Free David Icke: https://www.freedavidicke.eu/ 🔥 Join my Crypto & DeFi Academy: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd ❤️ The Life Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/life 🇺🇸 Biden to Replace US Dollar?! https://londonreal.tv/bidenbucks David Icke is often simply described as a ‘conspiracy theorist’, although this feels a little too vague and dismissive. In reality, David has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to investigating, researching, questioning, documenting, and writing about “who and what is really controlling the world”. And I would argue despite his outspoken nature, he is most often misunderstood, at least by those who fail to listen.

