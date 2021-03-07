"WE THE PEOPLE" DOCUMENTARY TRAILER - by IVAN RAIKLIN AMERICAN HERO

IVAN RAIKLIN is working on a documentary, projected be available in April....

"We are creating a documentary film that asks questions like: How did we get to this national moment? Is revolution in the air? Is a massive correction to Washington corruption on its way?"



IVAN RAIKLIN has been de-platformed, censored from Facebook and Twitter.

There isnt very much info available online about Ivan. Heis a strong, vibrant American Hero with a mission!



You can find him on Telegram at https://t.me/IvanRaiklin

You can share this video link to help spread the word about his upcoming movie!



We The Patriots Film is the telling of a story still unraveling. Add up the last four years and you know why a film like this needs to happen: Hilary’s cat-and-mouse games, the Steele Dossier, the three stooges – Brennan, Comey, Mueller – barreling in, a perfect call to Ukraine, the impeachment hoax, the pandemic, Antifa, BLM, Biden, Kamala, circles, circles, and more circles, Trump, Pence, thousands and thousands at rallies and rallies, and more rallies, mail-in voting, election sleight-of-hand, propagandized media, muted courts, congressional cowardice, a militarized Capitol, Stalinist censorship by Big Tech, suppression, suppression, suppression…absentia-of-the-mind impeachment… again. And it’s not over yet.