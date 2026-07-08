Huge SHOCK to UKRAINE┃Polish missiles struck KIEV amid the Evacuation of the Bodies of NATO officers

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Whatever it is, this incident between Poland and Ukraine, has already harmed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Simply put, the whole world sees that amid NATO's internal division, Russia, with the help of regular massive missile strikes, is not only gradually destroying the Ukrainian infrastructure but also wiping out the tacit presence of the North Atlantic Organisation in this eastern European country ........................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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