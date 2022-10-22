Documentary Filmmaker Reveals the Truth About Dr. Fauci with RFK Jr | Jeff Hays

As an arctic blast hits the Midwest more problems arise regarding energy and food shortages. The drought has all but destroyed waterways such as the Mississippi River blocking barge shipments containing produce. New England energy authority warns of blackouts because of the lack of natural gas. This shows that our country has been decimated with critical infrastructure due to the policies of Joe Biden and the globalist regimes.

As our strategic reserves dwindle America faces the threat of starvation and even death. Joe Biden continues to proclaim nothing is wrong. Will we last long enough to see the collapse through?

Jeff Hays joins to discuss his documentary The Real Anthony Fauci based of Robert F. Kennedy's bestseller. Dustin and Jeff take the actions of Fauci and show how it continues to destroy the lives of many.

Social media is being bought by the wealthy such as Kanye West and Elon Musk. TikTok is becoming a threat with the same purpose to control everything all the way to your ability to buy and sell. What is really happening with these people buying up platforms under the guise of freedom of speech?

