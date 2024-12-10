BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GUN CONTROL GROUP EXPLOITS ASSASSINATION OF UNITED HEALTH CEO ☭ TO PUSH ANTI-SUPRESSOR AGENDA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
666 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 5 months ago

One of the largest Gun Control groups, Everytown, is at it again—this time exploiting the tragic shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson to push their anti-suppressor agenda.


They’re spinning this incident to make suppressors sound like tools for assassins, ignoring the reality of what actually happened and how suppressors genuinely work.


In this video, I break down the misinformation:

- Why the shooter wasn’t using the “whisper-quiet assassin gun” Everytown claims.

- How suppressor malfunctions, not Hollywood myths, explain what we saw.

- The truth about suppressors—they’re safety devices that reduce harmful noise levels, not silence gunfire.


Everytown knows suppressors are about protecting hearing, not enabling crime. But they don’t care because this isn’t just about suppressors—it’s about their ultimate goal of disarming law-abiding Americans.


And don't don't forget......


? **Holiday Sale is ending soon! Head to shop.mrcolionnoir.com to grab these deals before they’re gone:

**15% OFF** all products with code: DefendAmerica

- This includes our collection of premium embroidered 2A Hoodies

- The Wireless Buetooth-enabled in-ear hearing protection with noise reduction and 6x hearing enhancement.

- The Residential Flip Lock (a security solution that’s tougher than you’d expect, even against .223/5.56 rounds! )


? **Tired of the lies?** Like, comment, and share this video to push back against the fearmongering.


➡️ 2nd Amendment Embroidered Premium Hoodies

https://shop.mrcolionnoir.com/collections/premium-embroidered-hoodies


Anti Anti-2A Social Club

➡️ https://shop.mrcolionnoir.com/collections/anti-anti-2a-social-club


NEW Need Money For Pew Pew Collection

➡️ https://bit.ly/3sI8qDE


New 40oz 2A Tumblers, 2A Designs, Vacuum Insulated, With Handle & Straw

➡️ https://bit.ly/3w0RzNC


? Subscribe to ​⁠ @ColionNoir Here: http://bit.ly/3OTkrgB


Need Money For Guns Collection

➡️ https://bit.ly/3P0cebz


➡️ Join Our 2A Membership Club here on YOUTUBE and get these perks:

https://www.youtube.com/@ColionNoir/join


➡️ Join MY Exclusive 2A Advocacy Text List while AUTOMATICALLY being entered in our monthly 2A Giveaways

https://bit.ly/3FFLHJi


➡️ Get UnApologetically 2A Content In Short-Form On YouTube & Help Protect The Second Amendment

https://www.youtube.com/colionnoirshorts?sub_confirmation=1


➡️ FREE BOOK - If I Only Had One Concealed Carry

https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/start-here/


Looking to help further our Pro Constitution, Pro 2A message, donate below:

https://www.MrColionNoir.com/donate/


UnApologetically 2A Content Content On Other Platforms:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/mrcolionnoir

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/colionnoir/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/COLIONNOIR/

Gab - https://gab.com/ColionNoir

Truth Social- https://truthsocial.com/@ColionNoir

Youtube Shorts - https://youtube.com/colionnoirshorts?sub_confirmation=1


#Everytown #GunRights #Suppressors #SecondAmendment #ColionNoir #GunControlFails #DefendTheSecond


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqkIuDQfQVg

Keywords
mainstream media propagandamulti pronged attackgun control agendacolin noirunitted health ceo assassination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy