GUN CONTROL GROUP EXPLOITS ASSASSINATION OF UNITED HEALTH CEO ☭ TO PUSH ANTI-SUPRESSOR AGENDA

One of the largest Gun Control groups, Everytown, is at it again—this time exploiting the tragic shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson to push their anti-suppressor agenda.





They’re spinning this incident to make suppressors sound like tools for assassins, ignoring the reality of what actually happened and how suppressors genuinely work.





In this video, I break down the misinformation:

- Why the shooter wasn’t using the “whisper-quiet assassin gun” Everytown claims.

- How suppressor malfunctions, not Hollywood myths, explain what we saw.

- The truth about suppressors—they’re safety devices that reduce harmful noise levels, not silence gunfire.





Everytown knows suppressors are about protecting hearing, not enabling crime. But they don’t care because this isn’t just about suppressors—it’s about their ultimate goal of disarming law-abiding Americans.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqkIuDQfQVg