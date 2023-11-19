Perth Worldwide Rally for Freedom Nov18, 2023: P.2 Jerry Roberts TELLS THE BASTARDS IN CONTROL to “GET ROOTED!” MVI_6153b,54merged

A super poor turnout today, this Saturday 18th November, 2023,
maybe 100 people, give or take. We needed 100,000 people, given that it is one
second to midnight as far as the stripping of human rights from the masses all
over the world is concerned. There were some very good speeches. Wake up, my fellow
Western Australians, sinister things are happening behind the scenes, as well
as in front of our noses, to strip us of ever more of our human rights, by our
governments, big businesses, big medicine, big food, big education, big
agriculture, big climate, big almost everything.
