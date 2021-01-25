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Caller on popular radio show claims, aliens walk among us, look like the Predator
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143 views • January 25, 2021
A caller by the name of Benito told The Shepard Ambellas Show on Friday that interdimensional beings walk among the general public and are even embedded in world governments.
On today's show: All about a newly discovered comet
**Thank you for your continued support!** 💸 https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5BRTX53WW8YSQ
📱 STUDIO CALL-IN LINE: (260) 217-7437
**TODAY'S SCHEDULE/LINE-UP**
Hour 1: News, talk, and open lines
Hour 2: N/A
🗓️ AIR DATE:
Friday, Jan 22, 2020 (5-7pm EST/4C/2P)
🔗 **GUEST LINKS**
🔗 *SHOW COMPANION LINKS*
🔥 SALE! Purchase Shackled To Silence -- Now Available on DVD 📀 for $19.95 - A Shepard Ambellas Film https://py.pl/1mlGOY
▶️ *SALE! Shackled To Silence - Now Available On-Demand* https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shackledtosilence
🛎️ Purchase Autographed ✍️ DVD Version 📀 of Shackled To Silence ✔️ Support the filmmaker! https://py.pl/2FisUq
🌐 *OFFICIAL FILM WEBSITE* https://www.shackledtosilence.film
SUPPORT MY SPONSOR:
🌐 PERSURVIVE.COM -- "Persevere and Survive" https://persurvive.com
⌚ SHOWTIMES and PLATFORM AVAILABILITY:
The Shepard Ambellas Show airs LIVE weekdays (Mon-Fri) 5-7 pm Eastern/4C/2P on the Shepard Ambellas YouTube channel. Subscribe now! Turn notifications on immediately. The show is nationally syndicated on iHeartRadio. An archived version of the show is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Deezer, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, JioSaavn, and Spreaker for you listening pleasure.
❤️ iHeartRadio Show Page - The Shepard Ambellas Show https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-the-shepard-ambellas-show-67291691/
*ABOUT THE HOST*
🎙️ Shepard Ambellas is a nationally syndicated talk show host, journalist, filmmaker, musician, and founder and editor-in-chief of the popular news website Intellihub.com which is ranked in the upper 1% traffic tier on the World Wide Web according to Alexa.com.
📘 Shep's bio https://www.intellihub.com/about/shepardambellas/
*CO-HOST*
🎙️ Bethany Adoni
*SHEP'S SOCIAL LINKS*
🌐 Bookmark Shepard's website https://www.intellihub.com
🐦 Follow @ShepardAmbellas on Twitter https://twitter.com/ShepardAmbellas
☑️ Follow Shepard Ambellas on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/shepardambellas
▶️ Subscribe to Shepard's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/shepardambellas?sub_confirmation=1
✅ Follow Shepard Ambellas on Telegram https://t.me/shepardambellas
✅ Follow Intellihub on Telegram https://t.me/intellihub
*BETH'S*
🐦 Follow @BethanyAdoni on Twitter https://twitter.com/BethanyAdoni
☑️ Follow Bethany on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bethany.careyadoni/
💸 *Thank you for your continued support!* 💲💲💲https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5BRTX53WW8YSQ
SHOW MUSIC:
Rock Music by: Ralph Patlan
Beats by: Shepard Ambellas
CONTACT:
📧 [email protected]
*Disclaimer: This video contains paid promotional advertisements
©2020. Shepard Ambellas. Skyclass Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
On today's show: All about a newly discovered comet
**Thank you for your continued support!** 💸 https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5BRTX53WW8YSQ
📱 STUDIO CALL-IN LINE: (260) 217-7437
**TODAY'S SCHEDULE/LINE-UP**
Hour 1: News, talk, and open lines
Hour 2: N/A
🗓️ AIR DATE:
Friday, Jan 22, 2020 (5-7pm EST/4C/2P)
🔗 **GUEST LINKS**
🔗 *SHOW COMPANION LINKS*
🔥 SALE! Purchase Shackled To Silence -- Now Available on DVD 📀 for $19.95 - A Shepard Ambellas Film https://py.pl/1mlGOY
▶️ *SALE! Shackled To Silence - Now Available On-Demand* https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shackledtosilence
🛎️ Purchase Autographed ✍️ DVD Version 📀 of Shackled To Silence ✔️ Support the filmmaker! https://py.pl/2FisUq
🌐 *OFFICIAL FILM WEBSITE* https://www.shackledtosilence.film
SUPPORT MY SPONSOR:
🌐 PERSURVIVE.COM -- "Persevere and Survive" https://persurvive.com
⌚ SHOWTIMES and PLATFORM AVAILABILITY:
The Shepard Ambellas Show airs LIVE weekdays (Mon-Fri) 5-7 pm Eastern/4C/2P on the Shepard Ambellas YouTube channel. Subscribe now! Turn notifications on immediately. The show is nationally syndicated on iHeartRadio. An archived version of the show is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Deezer, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, JioSaavn, and Spreaker for you listening pleasure.
❤️ iHeartRadio Show Page - The Shepard Ambellas Show https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-the-shepard-ambellas-show-67291691/
*ABOUT THE HOST*
🎙️ Shepard Ambellas is a nationally syndicated talk show host, journalist, filmmaker, musician, and founder and editor-in-chief of the popular news website Intellihub.com which is ranked in the upper 1% traffic tier on the World Wide Web according to Alexa.com.
📘 Shep's bio https://www.intellihub.com/about/shepardambellas/
*CO-HOST*
🎙️ Bethany Adoni
*SHEP'S SOCIAL LINKS*
🌐 Bookmark Shepard's website https://www.intellihub.com
🐦 Follow @ShepardAmbellas on Twitter https://twitter.com/ShepardAmbellas
☑️ Follow Shepard Ambellas on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/shepardambellas
▶️ Subscribe to Shepard's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/shepardambellas?sub_confirmation=1
✅ Follow Shepard Ambellas on Telegram https://t.me/shepardambellas
✅ Follow Intellihub on Telegram https://t.me/intellihub
*BETH'S*
🐦 Follow @BethanyAdoni on Twitter https://twitter.com/BethanyAdoni
☑️ Follow Bethany on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bethany.careyadoni/
💸 *Thank you for your continued support!* 💲💲💲https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5BRTX53WW8YSQ
SHOW MUSIC:
Rock Music by: Ralph Patlan
Beats by: Shepard Ambellas
CONTACT:
📧 [email protected]
*Disclaimer: This video contains paid promotional advertisements
©2020. Shepard Ambellas. Skyclass Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
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