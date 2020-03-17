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ENDGAME: Emergency Health Powers Act - Written JUST BEFORE 9/11
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28 views • March 17, 2020
The David Knight Show

EMERGENCY HEALTH POWERS ACT was written just prior to 9/11; it’s being put into play now. Here’s what’s in it & why you should be far more concerned about government actions than COVID19 itself.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy