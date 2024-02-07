Create New Account
Self Deception are You Lying to Yourself?
Published 16 hours ago

Are you living in self-deception, do You lie to yourself to make your life easier? You know it will all catch up to you soon and then what?

Music by Send Rain.

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943


