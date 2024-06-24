RED WORMWOOD IN EUROPE OR 1 OF THE EXTRA BIG PLANETS / MORE PROOF 4-8 ECLIPSE IN U.S IS PLANETX / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





EITHER BIG RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IN EUROPE AGAIN OR 1 OF THE EXTRA BIG PLANETS THAT INVADED EARTHS SOLAR SYSTEM AFTER THE PLANET X-NEMESIS SYSTEM CAME IN/TIME'S SHORT NOW-TIME TO EITHER REJECT OR ACCEPT YESHUA JESUS AS LORD/ITS SOO HOT CARS BLEW UP IN SAUDI ARABIA/BAD BAD SIGN- LOOKS LIKE THE SAME VOLCANO IN ONE OF MY MANY PROPHECY DREAMS I FEEL IS FROM CHRIST IS HAVING MULTIPLE BABY QUAKES-SIGN OF SOON ERUPTION? MOUNT SAINT HELENS SHAKES AND QUAKES ( ALL VOLCANOES ARE STARTING TO BLOW WORLDWIDE ) A WARNING SIGN HOW CLOSE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-THE DESTROYER IS TO EARTH/ ACCEPT OR REJECT TRUTH-LOVE AND FORGIVE ALL PEOPLE AS "GOD COMMANDED US TO" / READ ALL BELOW.

Today is now 6/23/24 though started making this video on 6-23-24.... I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also. All music is credited to the rightful owners in my video though last song is by me called ( my cross is my gun)....For this video please go actually read my main notes under my video that are always in my comments section so you can understand all I'm showing and why it's vital to you all. Especially to see my notes to see how to accept Christ as lord if can't read my pictures well at end of my video. Thanks for watching.





