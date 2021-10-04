The Covid Media

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America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Eric Clapton on his vaccine experience
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EO80NBSJGC0
Krista Ford Haynes (Doug Ford's Daughter) speaks on the lockdown, vaccines, masks
https://odysee.com/@Piratemaboule:a/kristafordwakeupcall:b
Ontario Emergency Declaration Revoked June 9, 2021
https://www.ontario.ca/laws/regulation/210264
Michael Rapaport on Vaccines
https://twitter.com/MichaelRapaport/status/1420529220489555968?refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1420529220489555968%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.louderwithcrowder.com%2Fmichael-rapaport-super-spreader
CBC and the fake “overwhelming” Steinbach emergency room report - Rebel News
https://www.rebelnews.com/cbc_and_the_fake_overwhelming_steinbach_emergency_room_report
Rolling Stone: One Hospital Denies Oklahoma Doctor’s Story of Ivermectin Overdoses Causing ER Delays for Gunshot Victims
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/gunshot-victims-horse-dewormer-ivermectin-oklahoma-hospitals-covid-1220608/
Ivory Hecker Blows Whistle Live on Fox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDWbfsf8XPA
April Moss Blow Whistle Live on CBS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QynOGEal_Ic
Project Veritas Interviews Ivory Hecker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4sNoKJqj7k
Project Veritas Interviews April Moss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GkXCYsfY_8
Project Veritas: CBS Staged Covid Testing Line
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/cbs-news-this-morning-aired-faked-covid-19-drive-through-testing-site-line/
Project Veritas: Federal Govt Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings: ‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’; ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
Project Veritas: Mark Zuckerber Leaked Video: Concerns about Vaccines Modifying DNA and RNA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXWREk7MVqQ
Covid-19 Opinion Tracker
https://www.kekstcnc.com/media/2793/kekstcnc_research_covid-19_opinion_tracker_wave-4.pdf
InfoGraphic: How Good is the Media at Explaining Covid-19?
https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH/Covid-Poll-Media-Fail.jpg
Effects of a Single Dose of Ivermectin on Viral and Clinical Outcomes in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infected Subjects: A Pilot Clinical Trial in Lebanon
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34073401/
Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted ‘wonder’ drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations
https://www.nature.com/articles/ja201711
Ivermectin: a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honoured distinction with indicated efficacy against a new global scourge, COVID-19
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34466270/
Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8248252/
Ivermectin: an award-winning drug with expected antiviral activity against COVID-19
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7539925/
CDC Study: 74% of covid cases in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated people
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm
Retracted Study: Expression of concern: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32504543/
NIH: Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7645850/
Henry Ford Study: Treatment with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and combination in patients hospitalized with COVID-19
https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30534-8/fulltext
Effects of a Single Dose of Ivermectin on Viral and Clinical Outcomes in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infected Subjects: A Pilot Clinical Trial in Lebanon
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34073401/
Expression of concern: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32504543/
Music: "If I Had" by FireHead
http://fireheadmusic.com/
Visit the ThoughtCrime7 website, aka "Alternative News Homepage":
https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH
Mirrored - https://www.bitchute.com/video/3yQ0HPEOkKqO/
ThoughtCrime7