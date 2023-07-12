BANNED FROM YOUTUBE 5 TIMES - The Sacrifice

I wrote this and sang it to my kids as a lullaby. I lost one youtube account trying to keep it up and almost lost a second account before I decided to just let this one go.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.