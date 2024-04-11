Create New Account
Dr. Jane Ruby: LEAKED PHARMA TAPE CONFIRMS DOD INTENTIONALLY KILLING AMERICANS
Mindy
Reprise: Astra Zeneca leaked audio reveals Covid was, and continues to be, a DOD operation to kill Americans. Former Pharma R&D Executive, Sasha Latypova returns to the show to expose DOD contracts with pharma for mass genocide of the American people, Robert Malone's obsession with the manipulated definition of pandemic, and receipts on the regulatory crimes and fraud that led to the illegal release of the mRNA poison.

