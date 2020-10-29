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What To Expect When You’re Expecting Deleted Scene
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15 views • October 29, 2020
Cameron Diaz was outraged when a scene about infant circumcision was cut from her film, What To Expect When You’re Expecting, and this was her response: “You have to clamp on the foreskin, pull it over, and then slice it off. That is apparently really uncomfortable for people to hear. But I think it is important to know.”
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