Judge Jeanine: Fauci Predicted Today’s Pandemic Back in 2017

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5/30/2021 According to a clip shown on Judge Jeanine’s program, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted the Trump administration would experience a surprise pandemic back in 2017. Fauci’s “crystal ball” ability to predict future pandemic is frightening.