Interlude No. 2: Larry Elder Interview on London Real - BLM, & Race Politics in the USA.

Larry Elder, talking with London Real’s Brian Rose delivers his straight-forward opinions regarding certain topical issues currently playing upon the hearts and minds of many folks across the world, especially in the USA right now.The operator of this Brighteon channel has deliberately singled out this man to include on the videos posted on ‘In The Field of Zoan’ based primarily upon the depth of tone that the melanin content of his skin has encouraged. The operator makes no apologies. However, the quality of Larry Elders message will become clear enough to all who bother to complete a full viewing of this video (the interview with Larry Elder is longer than this edited post).Folks may wish to consider viewing the ‘There Are No Races of Men…’ video on this channel for perspective.All of the videos on this channel are interrelated, and, it is hoped, are included to expand perspective.Folks may wish to watch an upcoming video post on the topic of The School of Frankfurt and Cultural Marxism.It is the firm opinion of the operator of this channel that the hearts and minds of men and women are being warped, twisted and manipulated, from birth. And that one of the intentions of this manipulation is to drive folks against one another along the wholly invented notion of racial difference - that being a false paradigm. Racial Politics is a divide-and-conquer strategy for the 21st century, which is as old as the hills – “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” – Ecclesiastes 1:9.Most of this warping and twisting is directly related to the type of information that individuals are imbibing of, and taking to heart, firstly in the education system, and then positively reinforced through the 'main-stream' or global corporate media, and the effects of peer pressure in the family environment, amongst friends and in the workplace.To put it very simply:Darker Skin Tone Programme: You’re a perpetual victim. You’re utterly helpless unless you become wrathful and destroy your oppressor. Your eternal oppressors are the ‘White’ Race.Lighter Skin Tone Programme (a): You’re a member of a race that has done nothing but destroy the world and profited from hatred and prejudice. You are unduly privileged. Be guilty, shameful and embrace the prospect of radical change whereby you will become utterly debased and have none of your tainted and false culture, history or values left to cling onto. This change will be good for you, and will make you a better person. Spread this vital message to everyone of your race.Lighter Skin Tone Programme (b): The Jews and the blacks are going to utterly destroy your race through the vehicle of Cultural Marxism, Zionism and mass immigration. If you don’t get together with others of a like mind and do something to protect yourselves, right now, your prospects are bleak. Be fearful.Lighter Skin Tone Programme (c): The Jews and the blacks are going to utterly destroy your race through the vehicle of Cultural Marxism, Zionism and mass immigration. You’re being programmed to hate your own history and true religion. That true religion is druidism, Odinism, neo-paganism…, etc.Never let a good crisis go to waste.Nota Bene: The operator would make clear that this synopsis in no way is intended to carry across the message that Zionism has not been a potent force for evil and wickedness, nor that mass immigration was not a part of the programme of cultural destruction, as planned by the deep state. The programmes mentioned above are a simplified example of how race politics are used to set folks against one another through the conditioning of hearts and minds, and one must be on ones' guard. See the previous videos, especially the documentary 'Judaism in the Era of Zionism,' this channels first posting.Addendum, folks in the U.K. may wish to attend to the excellent short post by David Scott on the topic of race politics, BLM and the history of the UK's involvement in the Atlantic Slave Trade, entitled Monumental Errors, here: