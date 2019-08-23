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Exposed!! From Antifa To Google, The Left Continues To Devolve Further Into Decay - War Room Full Show
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25 views • August 23, 2019
Will was joined by Charrise Lane to discuss life as a black Trump supporter and how they are treated by the left. That's The Point With Brandon star joins Will to talk about Brandon's experiences in Portland with Antifa. England's own Based Amy joins the show to talk about her upcoming Anti-Antifa Rally in England. Google Whistleblower Zach Vorhies joined Will in Studio to discuss how the elites try to control us and take calls from the listeners/viewers.
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