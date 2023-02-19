© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The MOST DELETED Video On The INTERNET!!! Because This Doctor Told THE TRUTH!!! Dr. Sean Brooks - August 2021 According to sources, all websites have removed Dr. Sean’s professional information from their pages as a result of his statement during the epidemic. He is currently unknown to the public. According to news stations and reports, Dr. Sean Brooks’ family, friends, children, career, and personal records have all been erased from his online presence. His inappropriate speech has led him to an indecent life.