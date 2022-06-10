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Stupidly Demented Adults Syndrome | The Crowhouse
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470 views • June 10, 2022

Millions of Australian school students tracked during lockdown remote learning

https://tottnews.com/2022/06/05/millions-of-aussie-students-tracked/


Ukrainian troops burn wheat and grains as they leave Mariupol

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/ukrainian-troops-burn-wheat-and-grains-as-they-leave-mariupo


‘Tip of the iceberg’: Experts fear long COVID could be going undetected in community

https://7news.com.au/news/coronavirus/tip-of-the-iceberg-experts-fear-long-covid-could-be-going-undetected-in-community-c-7073196


Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a mysterious syndrome

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10895067/Doctors-trying-determine-young-people-suddenly-dying.html


Drag performer taking dollar bills from children at the “Drag the Kids to Pride” event at Mr. Misster bar in Dallas

https://twitter.com/AldoButtazzoni/status/1533178289229004800


Save Pick Your Own Farms

https://www.change.org/p/save-pick-your-own-farms


Sedated State (End Clip):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wChZefkMSxo


Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/


Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/


Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/


Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/


Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:

https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

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