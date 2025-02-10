BEWARE !, 11-04-2023 Mike in the Night , 2024 - 2026 Predictions

Key Points from Mike Martins' Discussion on Predictions for 2024-2026 1. Middle East War Expansion (2024-2026) Predicts Israel's war in Gaza will escalate into a broader regional conflict. Hezbollah, Lebanon, Iranian-backed militias (Syria, Iraq), and Iran will be involved. If Trump is elected, he will back Israel, potentially expanding the war. Suggests the U.S. might consider Gaza as an overseas territory. Predicts the Ukraine war will end by mid-2025 if Trump takes office. 2. Global Housing Market Collapse (2024-2025) Major housing corrections expected (30-60%) in Canada, Australia, and the UK. High interest rates will force mortgage renewals at double or triple rates. Money laundering from China into real estate will cease by 2025. Expects housing crises to worsen despite mass migration. 3. China Moves on Taiwan (Late 2024 - Mid 2025) Predicts China will increase military activity, possibly enforcing a naval blockade. Taiwan's economy and semiconductor industry will be targeted. Cyberattacks anticipated by summer 2025. 4. U.S. 2024 Election Chaos & Civil Unrest Predicts no 2024 election, with a push for a Democratic wartime president. If Trump is elected: Ends the Ukraine war. Mass deportations and crackdown on "wokeness." Expands Middle East intervention to counter BRICS. Slashes the public sector. Warns about watching who endorses Trump and surrounds him. 5. AI-Induced Job Loss & Economic Collapse Mass layoffs in finance, customer service, coding, and content creation. Governments to introduce Universal Basic Income (UBI). Increased office space vacancies. 6. BRICS Currency Challenges U.S. Dollar & Hyperinflation BRICS to introduce a gold-backed trade currency. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others will stop using the U.S. dollar. U.S. dollar may lose reserve currency status by 2025. Hyperinflation and economic decline may force Canada to join the U.S. 7. Digital ID & Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Mandatory digital IDs by mid-2025. England may implement this first. CBDCs will replace cash, controlling financial freedom. 8. Mass Migration Crisis Overwhelms Western Nations Record illegal migration waves in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Latin America and Africa’s instability will drive mass migration. Canada and Australia may enforce deportations after realizing migration doesn’t fix housing issues. 9. New Pandemic or Health Crisis (By 2025) Predicts a new bio-threat in late 2025. Governments will use it for lockdowns, biometric tracking, and financial restrictions. 10. Social Media & AI Controlling Public Opinion AI-powered censorship will increase. England, Ireland, and France could impose social media crackdowns. Algorithm-driven control over public opinion. Honorable Mentions Sudden death rates to rise by 2025. Multiple assassination attempts on Trump. Javier Milei will win Argentina’s presidency. Sports Predictions: Germany will "cheat" and win Euro 2024. Kansas City Chiefs will win the 2024 Super Bowl. Warns Elon Musk could become more dangerous than Bill Gates by 2025-2027. Middle East conflict, US election chaos, global housing collapse, AI job loss, digital ID control, economic collapse, hyperinflation crisis, BRICS currency challenge, China Taiwan tensions, mass migration crisis, social media censorship, universal basic income, civil unrest 2024, Trump presidency impact, CBDC enforcement, semiconductor shortage, Ukraine war end, US dollar decline, Canada US unification, mortgage rate crisis, foreign real estate ownership, geopolitical instability, government surveillance, financial system collapse, energy crisis Europe, political manipulation, Elon Musk influence, pandemic resurgence, mainstream media control, thought policing AI, economic warfare, social engineering