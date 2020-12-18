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PCR Test Is A Scam, Here's Proof
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273 views • December 18, 2020
Today we're gonna talk about the PCR test and how this is used to keep people scared with "cases"
Kary Mullis saying you can find whatever you want https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXm9kAhNj-4
Kary Mullis inventor of the pcr test talking about fauci https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4hsqdBKYgI
fauci, in his own words, over test cycling https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A867t1JbIrs
Cycle Threshold is too high https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/09/coronavirus-cases-plummet-when-pcr-tests-are-adjusted/
Need mainstream media proof? https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
Here's what every state should be doing https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/08/florida-forces-labs-to-report-number-of-pcr-test-cycles/
And if that wasn't enough, there's this https://jordanschachtel.substack.com/p/the-fda-is-outsourcing-covid-19-testing
If you have to be tested, and I don't know why you would if you're not sick,
demand to know how many cycles the test was run.
If it's over 35, as per fauci, the test is useless and a false positive.
Also contact your state representatives and demand that these testing facilities
report how many cycles they are using to get a positive test result.
This is how we can make all this baloney testing go away, if WE THE PEOPLE say ENOUGH
And that is how the autorities are gonna get the number of positives down after vaxx rollout,
just cut the cycle threshold down and there ya go, no more positives, and claims of we did it,
the vaccine works, we are heroes.
Stay tuned, my next video is gonna cover vaccines and their effectiveness and history.
Kary Mullis saying you can find whatever you want https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXm9kAhNj-4
Kary Mullis inventor of the pcr test talking about fauci https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4hsqdBKYgI
fauci, in his own words, over test cycling https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A867t1JbIrs
Cycle Threshold is too high https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/09/coronavirus-cases-plummet-when-pcr-tests-are-adjusted/
Need mainstream media proof? https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
Here's what every state should be doing https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/08/florida-forces-labs-to-report-number-of-pcr-test-cycles/
And if that wasn't enough, there's this https://jordanschachtel.substack.com/p/the-fda-is-outsourcing-covid-19-testing
If you have to be tested, and I don't know why you would if you're not sick,
demand to know how many cycles the test was run.
If it's over 35, as per fauci, the test is useless and a false positive.
Also contact your state representatives and demand that these testing facilities
report how many cycles they are using to get a positive test result.
This is how we can make all this baloney testing go away, if WE THE PEOPLE say ENOUGH
And that is how the autorities are gonna get the number of positives down after vaxx rollout,
just cut the cycle threshold down and there ya go, no more positives, and claims of we did it,
the vaccine works, we are heroes.
Stay tuned, my next video is gonna cover vaccines and their effectiveness and history.
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