Turning Fear Into Action by Serving Others and Living With Purpose - Bruce Strom

There is hope for us because God is a God of justice! Bruce Strom is the founder and CEO of Administer Justice and the author of Gospel Justice and Persevering Power: Encouragement for When You’re Oppressed by Life. What should we do when the brokenness and injustice of our world feel overwhelming? Bruce reminds us that we can shift the focus away from our own fear by focusing on what others need. How can we serve others? Let’s reach out to help a neighbor in need during this holiday season. Bruce discusses the importance of true balance in our own lives, so that we can pour from a full cup rather than an empty one. Being out of balance can make you depressed and anxious, and it can sideline you. We were created with infinite value and purpose!









TAKEAWAYS





Not everything must be perfect - just enjoy the little moments in life and create more memorable moments in your life





The Lord is the ultimate administrator of justice





Our world needs truth and justice, and people who are willing to demonstrate and stand up for both





To be an effective servant of Christ, you have to be balanced and healthy









