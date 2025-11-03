BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Turning Fear Into Action by Serving Others and Living With Purpose - Bruce Strom
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
8 views • 21 hours ago

There is hope for us because God is a God of justice! Bruce Strom is the founder and CEO of Administer Justice and the author of Gospel Justice and Persevering Power: Encouragement for When You’re Oppressed by Life. What should we do when the brokenness and injustice of our world feel overwhelming? Bruce reminds us that we can shift the focus away from our own fear by focusing on what others need. How can we serve others? Let’s reach out to help a neighbor in need during this holiday season. Bruce discusses the importance of true balance in our own lives, so that we can pour from a full cup rather than an empty one. Being out of balance can make you depressed and anxious, and it can sideline you. We were created with infinite value and purpose!



TAKEAWAYS


Not everything must be perfect - just enjoy the little moments in life and create more memorable moments in your life


The Lord is the ultimate administrator of justice


Our world needs truth and justice, and people who are willing to demonstrate and stand up for both


To be an effective servant of Christ, you have to be balanced and healthy



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/47BT456

Persevering Power book: https://amzn.to/4qCaRAy


🔗 CONNECT WITH BRUCE STROM

Website: https://www.administerjustice.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/administer.justice/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/administer_justice/

X: https://x.com/AdminJustice

YouTube: https://bit.ly/47IBRa9

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4nzjSHT


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #brucestrom #yearend #newyear #happynewyear #christmas #yearendsale #yearendparty #year #holiday #newyearresolution #goals #finishwell #divineintervention #leadership #beinspired #jesusiscoming #eternity #theend #hope #newweek #leadingwell #lead #leadingpeople #opportunity #focus #grow #strategy


Keywords
fearopportunityjusticeeternityleadershiphopenew yeartina griffincounter culture mom showbruce storm
