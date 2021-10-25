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WHITE HOUSE LAYS OUT PLAN TO EUTHANIZE 28 MILLION CHILDREN AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.
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521 views • October 25, 2021
Parents don't do it. This week the Biden Administration laid out their plans to quickly vaccinate 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 with a COVID-19 vaccine, which sounded more like a Press Release from Pfizer. Source: Health Impact News.
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Who let the dogs out? Dad did. Pedophile thinks he is meeting a 12 yr old-Dad was waiting with dogs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJaYJhiZWto4/
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EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
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THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
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Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
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