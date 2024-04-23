WHERE'S THE UNCTION? | 4-23-2024

Show #2136





Show Notes:





'Ruminate': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/ruminate

'Unction': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/unction

John 23:37 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt+23%3A37&version=KJV

Voting isn't spiritual? https://www.tiktok.com/@underthedesknews/video/7360463744972918059

Matthew 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2011&version=KJV

Flip Benham: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLCwDoiAdZw

Why Americans Go To Church Poll: https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/09/us/pew-church-10-reasons/index.html

25 Ways the US is being destroyed in under 2 minutes: https://twitter.com/WesternLensman/status/1782215645041451242

'Anguish': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/anguish

A Call to Anguish - David Wilkerson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGMG_PVaJoI

Matthew 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+23&version=KJV





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop