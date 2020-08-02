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MMS testimonial. It cured cystitis in just 4 hours. Chlorine Dioxide is the best advance in medicine in the last 100 YEARS!
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472 views • August 02, 2020
My partner gives this testimonial about her cure from cystitis in just a few hours after taken 5 drops of MMS twice. I have also used this on myself, and my 12 year old Granddaughter to cure an ear infection. This infection would not go away with anti biotics. 12 hours later she too was cured.
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