Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hezbollahs Carpet-Bombing On Israel After IDFs Shelling In Southern Lebanon Watch
channel image
White Knight
15 Subscribers
215 views
Published 15 hours ago

Massive bombardment by Lebanon jolts northern Israel amid war with Hamas in the south. The IDF stated that some 25 rockets were fired back-to-back from Lebanon within minutes. Israeli forces said the rockets landed near the settlements of Sassa and Shtula. The attack on northern Israel from Lebanon is seen as a revenge strike. This is because the IDF shelled several Hezbollah sites

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket