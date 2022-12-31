⚡️ Russian Defense Minister Congratulates Personnel on upcoming New Year - December 31, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Minister congratulates personnel on upcoming New Year





💬 ‘Dear comrades-in-arms and friends. In the outgoing year, all of us faced serious challenges that have changed the habitual course of time’, said the Minister of Defence in his adress to personnel.





💬 ‘We are meeting the New Year amid a difficult military-political situation when our glorious history and great achievements suffer from the attempts to be erased. Monuments to the victors over Fascism are being demolished, while war criminals are being placed upon a pedestal, and everything related to Russia is being repealed and desecrated.

Under these circumstances, the upcoming New Year celebration remains not only a good folk tradition, but also acquires a more profound meaning, being the symbol of our hope for a peaceful future’, stated the Minister of Defence.





💬 ‘Heroically defending the national interests and safety of Russia, you are meeting the upcoming year far from your families, solving the most difficult tasks within the special military operation. While being on the front lines and positions, on combat duty, and in the secluded areas of the World Ocean, you are protecting not only the great history of Russia, but also its bright future. Russia stands behind each of us!’, said Sergei Shoigu.





◽️ The Defence Minister thanked personnel for their courage and heroism shown in their line of duty.





💬 ‘The outgoing year will always hold a place in the military chronicles of the Fatherland, filled with your immortal acts of valour, selfless courage, and heroism in the fight against neo-Nezism and terrorism. I am grateful to all of you for your service and loyalty to the oath!’, added Sergei Shoigu.





💬 ‘We will always remember our comrades who have sacrificed themselves while saving civilian people from genocide and violence caused only by their right to speak in Russian. The memory of them will live in the hearts of the peoples of Russia forever’, said the Minister of Defence.





◽️ The Defence Chief has expressed special appreciation to medical professionals, employees of the defence industry, builders, and volunteers. To all the concerned citizens who make their invaluable contribution to the enhancement of the country's defence capability, and the establishment of peace in the territories liberated from Nazis.





💬 ‘I am sincerely grateful to all the families and friends of our personnel. The warmth of your love, your soulful bright and support are the most important things for each serviceman, wherever he is. I greatly appreciate it’, said the Minister of Defence.





💬 ‘In the upcoming year, I want to wish you all to have a strong health, firmness of spirit, reliable and loyal comrades, and, of course, a clear sky! Our Victory, as the New Year, is unavoidable!’, added Sergei Shoigu.