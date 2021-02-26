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20210226-GTV UK: Mr. Bannon’s Weekly Interview on the wilful blindness of the medical world regarding the CCP Virus
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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50 views • March 03, 2021
Himalaya Hawk Squad on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5e862370de21f24fe9135579

视频字幕：文府
听写翻译：ROBERTS
校正：MIKEHUA
🔹從彭培奧的文章和歐洲的結果來看，讓我吃驚的是全世界醫學界罔顧事實，不是醫學領域的個別聲音，而是整個醫學界
🔹他們罔顧事實，不是簡單地轉移注意力，而是支持中共的生物武器項目
🔹閻麗夢，作為一個世衛組織參考實驗室的證人，也作為一個了解真相的科學家，
為了告訴世界真相去年4月從香港逃出
🔹有一個調查組，前2個星期他們說，病毒來自於實驗室，不是蝙蝠洞，也不是海鮮市場，來自武漢實驗室，是武漢實驗室造的
🔹福奇是病毒背後的操作者。他給武漢不受監管的功能性增強實驗撥款，而這些項目是中共軍方計劃
🔹我們為自由而戰，直到真相大白的一天
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chinawarroombioweaponccphongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsludedryannfscgetter
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