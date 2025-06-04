Brighteon Broadcast News, June 4, 2025 – Biosludge terrorism threatens America; Sec. Kennedy defends launching vaccines TODAY based on clinical trials scheduled in THE FUTURE

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Healing Revolution stream





- Breaking News and Upcoming Segments (0:00)

- Microscopy of Bio Sludge (2:04)

- Bio Sludge as a Vector for Bioterrorism (4:03)

- Details of the Chinese Couple's Case (7:23)

- Potential for Bioterrorism and EPA's Role (11:51)

- Microscopy of Bio Sludge: Dry Condition (17:54)

- Microscopy of Bio Sludge: Incubated Condition (39:25)

- Moderna Vaccine Approval and RFK Jr. (53:26)

- Elon Musk's Criticism of Trump's Bill (1:07:07)

- Ukraine War and Financial Corruption (1:12:41)

- AI and Humanity's Future (1:17:40)

- Self-Awareness in Life Forms (1:20:40)

- Artificial Intelligence and Self-Awareness (1:27:51)

- The Potential Dangers of AI (1:32:30)

- AI's Impact on Infrastructure and Society (1:37:07)

- The Role of Light in Healing (1:46:09)

- The Healing Revolution Docu Series (1:47:06)

- The Importance of Combining Therapies (1:50:03)

- The Role of Light in Activating Nutrients (1:51:34)

- The Impact of Light on Cancer Treatment (2:33:08)

- The Role of Light in Detoxification (2:35:26)

- LED vs. Incandescent/Halogen Bulbs (2:36:33)

- Wavelengths and Their Therapeutic Benefits (2:38:13)

- Dual LED Technology and Natural Intelligence (2:39:45)

- Practical Applications and Humanitarian Efforts (2:42:09)

- Healing Revolution Course and Additional Resources (2:45:53)

- Long COVID Study and Remission Rates (2:47:42)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:50:30)

- Health Ranger's Preparedness Tips (2:51:47)

- Iodine Supplements and Their Benefits (2:56:14)

- Conclusion and Final Remarks (2:58:12)





