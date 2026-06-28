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The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that on the night of June 27, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a powerful combined missile attack on military installations in Ukraine. In particular, in the Nikolaev region, Russia launched a powerful strike on the 'Voznesensk' military airfield, which resulted in the destruction of two MiG-29 fighter jets and an airstrip used by Ukrainian nationalists to launch kamikaze drones towards the Crimean Peninsula. It is noteworthy that on the same day, Russia destroyed another Ukrainian MiG-29 during its combat flight over the Poltava region. ........................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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