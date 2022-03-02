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Can Pagans Be Christians Too?
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3 views • March 02, 2022
Don't be deceived by religion. "God is love."... "Anyone who loves is born of God" (1 John 4). Do you believe?
For a longer video, click the link to watch "The Words of Jesus Expose the Apostasy of Religious Leaders": https://bit.ly/3Kb0Q7K
For inquiries email [email protected]
For a longer video, click the link to watch "The Words of Jesus Expose the Apostasy of Religious Leaders": https://bit.ly/3Kb0Q7K
For inquiries email [email protected]
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