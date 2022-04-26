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Rep. Mike Carey: Biden admin. should have opened Fed a long time ago to deal with rising gas prices
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40 views • April 26, 2022
Congressman Mike Carey (R-Ohio) commented on how the Biden administration is handling the current energy crisis. One America's Daniel Baldwin has more in this exclusive interview.
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