China has SECRET POLICE stations operating in AMERICA!
Published 15 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 13, 2022

China doesn’t just treat dissidents within its borders poorly — the Chinese Communist Party reportedly is cracking down on those who speak ill against the nation OVERSEAS, too. In this clip, Glenn details new reports of SECRET Chinese police stations that allegedly are operating all around the world…including IN AMERICA.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIiCXus21wY

Keywords
current eventsamericachinaglenn becksecretcommunistsccppolice stationsoperating worldwide

