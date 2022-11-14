China has SECRET POLICE stations operating in AMERICA!

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Glenn Beck
Nov 13, 2022
China doesn’t just treat dissidents within its borders poorly — the Chinese Communist Party reportedly is cracking down on those who speak ill against the nation OVERSEAS, too. In this clip, Glenn details new reports of SECRET Chinese police stations that allegedly are operating all around the world…including IN AMERICA.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIiCXus21wY