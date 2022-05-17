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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/16/2022
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1 view • May 17, 2022
From Illegal Invaders into this country to the "pathway to citizenship" for these invaders, to the Demon-)-brats and their ideas what we MUST be tolerant while they are not....all reasons this nation is going down. Time to put a stop to this nonsense.
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